(The Center Square) – Across the country, the coronavirus pandemic and the associated economic shutdowns have made finances difficult for ordinary Americans. In New Jersey, many people may be looking to loans to get by in the short term.
That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which published an analysis that looked at a set of metrics for each of the 50 states to rank them by how much their residents are seeking help from lenders. New Jersey came in 19th overall in the rankings.
“Greater interest in getting a loan indicates that more people in the state are struggling to make ends meet,” WalletHub’s Adam McCann wrote. “It also implies there may be more strain on the state’s public assistance programs in the near future, and the state may experience a deeper recession than others will.”
The overall metric consisted of four broad categories, and New Jersey’s finish in each was a bit varied:
• Loan Search Interest Index: 25th
• Payday Loans Search Interest Index Rank: 9th
• Home Equity Loan Search Interest Index Rank: 20th
• Change in Average Inquiry Count Rank: 31st
“Borrowing should be a last resort during the COVID-19 pandemic, after people have exhausted all other options – from federal and state government benefits to relief from creditors,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said. “Most major banks and credit unions will offer some form of assistance to people affected by the pandemic, such as delayed due dates or waived finance charges, but you have to ask.”
WalletHub is a financial information website and compiled its own credit report data with data from Google Trends to compile the rankings.
Neighboring New York finished first in the rankings, meaning its residents were most inclined to borrow, while Vermont landed at 50th. Other states in the Northeast, including Pennsylvania (13th), Massachusetts (36th) and Connecticut (38th) landed somewhere in the middle.
WalletHub reached out to Jesus Salas, an associate professor of finance in the Perella Department of Finance at the Lehigh University School of Business in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to provide insight on their report. Salas warned that given the amount of economic uncertainty that exists with the virus still a threat in many states, taking on a loan right now might be a bad idea.
“Given that there is a chance the economy could collapse much more, I believe that people should not take on a short-term loan unless they are prepared to declare bankruptcy,” he said. “Unemployment rates are high, but they could even be higher. Consumer spending is at record lows.”
For those in truly dire straits, with looming bills and no income, Salas did offer some suggestions for how to best pursue a loan.
“If you are completely out of options, I would then consider a short-term loan – with the caveat that this is truly the last option,” he said. “I would also look at credit cards. Perhaps find one such that the first payment is not due for 6 months. People need to find out what debt has the lowest interest rate and lowest payments. People should be very conservative right now.”