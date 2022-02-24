(The Center Square) – New Jersey Republicans introduced legislation to reopen Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) state unemployment offices as soon as March 1.
If not, the lawmakers want to cut pay for the agency’s top leaders and use the savings for a new “Unemployed Workers Compensation Fund.”
“Teachers are back in classrooms, first responders are patrolling our streets, and medical professionals are in facilities caring for our most vulnerable,” state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Vineland, said in a statement.
“If they can serve out in the community, then so can Department of Labor employees,” Testa added. “This failed system where Department employees work from their couch and get paid every two weeks is not working for all New Jerseyans.”
Under their proposal, if state unemployment offices do not reopen by March 1, compensation for the agency’s commissioner, deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners, and chief of staff will decrease by 5% every two weeks until closed state unemployment offices reopen.
Testa joined Assemblymen Antwan McClellan, R-Ocean City, and Erik Simonsen, R-Cape May, to announce the proposed measure. They plan to introduce when the state legislature is back in session.
NJDOL Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo ordered One-Stop Career Centers to close on March 18, 2020. A release noted that “operations are expected to reopen March 30, 2020.”
According to a message on NJDOL’s site, “One-Stop Career Centers, which have served residents virtually throughout the pandemic, have added appointment-based in-person services.”
An NJDOL spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Center Square.