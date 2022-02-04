(The Center Square) – New Jersey Senate Republicans want a thorough vetting of Gov. Phil Murphy’s attorney general nomination.
On Thursday, Murphy nominated Matt Platkin, his former chief counsel, to serve as the state’s next attorney general. Platkin will assume the role in an acting capacity on Feb. 14, replacing Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck.
Republicans signaled their intention of focusing on sexual assault accusations Katie Brennan made against a campaign staffer during Murphy’s gubernatorial campaign. They also intend to explore Platkin’s role in guiding Murphy’s use of emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have extremely serious concerns about Matt’s handling of Katie Brennan’s allegations of sexual assault and the guidance he provided Governor Murphy as chief counsel on the use of emergency powers during the pandemic,” state Sen. Steve Oroho, R-Sussex, said in a statement. “Matt is obviously a very smart guy, but he shouldn’t expect a free pass to avoid the scrutiny a nominee for Attorney General deserves.”
Brennan filed a lawsuit, which was subsequently settled.
“This decision is deeply disappointing and sends a terrible message to survivors of sexual violence,” Brennan said on Twitter of Platkin’s nomination. “New Jersey deserves an AG representing the highest standards of ethics and the legal profession. We can do better.”
Murphy’s nomination of Platkin did receive some measure of bipartisan support. However, that didn’t stop the criticism of the pick.
“To the best of my knowledge, Mr. Platkin has never worked in law enforcement in any capacity and doesn’t have any experience in criminal justice or as a prosecutor,” state Sen. Michael Doherty, R-Washington, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a statement. “I’m not sure being a close associate of Governor Murphy is enough to qualify him to lead the largest and most important law enforcement department in New Jersey. We’re looking forward to having that discussion with him.”