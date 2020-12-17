(The Center Square) – New Jersey Republicans elected a lawyer and former mayor as the new state chairman of the party.
Michael Lavery, an attorney and the former mayor of Hackettstown, defeated Bob Hugin, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2018, by a 24-18 margin, according to published reports. Lavery, who served as chairman for a few months in 2017, succeeds Doug Steinhardt, who left the post to run for governor next year.
Lavery also serves as chairman of the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, a position to which he was appointed by former Republican Gov. Chris Christie in 2014.
Another potential Republican gubernatorial candidate in 2021, former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, backed Hugin for the post, as did Republican National Committeeman Bill Palatucci, an ally of Christie, the New Jersey Globe reported.
“Tonight, our State Committee heard two individuals share their vision about the future of the NJGOP and the opportunity we have to fix New Jersey in 2021,” the New Jersey Globe quoted Ciattarelli as saying in a statement following the vote.
Hugin entered the race shortly before the election. Lavery will serve in the role until June 2021, according to reports.
“This is a great win for the NJGOP and important step for getting Doug Steinhardt elected as our next Governor,” the Republican Party of Garwood said on Facebook.
According to Ballotpedia, Hirsh Singh, who ran for the 2nd Congressional District seat in 2018 and governor in 2017, is also seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination to challenge incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat. According to the site, Justin Maldonado is also running for the state’s top post as an independent.