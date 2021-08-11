(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declined to offer a reaction to the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but state Republicans pulled no punches.
Cuomo, a Democrat, is resigning on Aug. 24 amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will replace Cuomo.
“All women deserve to feel safe in their workplace – whether that be on the campaign trail or in the chambers of a State House,” state Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Totowa, said in a statement. “From Albany to Trenton, those who protected and perpetuated sexual abuse cannot be left off the hook.”
A spokesperson for Murphy, who is in Italy on vacation, referred to a statement he jointly released last week with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, all Democrats, calling on Cuomo to resign.
Republicans, however, didn’t hesitate to condemn Cuomo and to tie him to New Jersey.
“Governor Cuomo deserves to be held accountable for the abuses reported by many women and detailed in the New York Attorney General’s comprehensive report,” state Sen. Holly Schepisi, R-River Vale, said in a statement. “His resignation was necessary, overdue, and perhaps just the first step of that process. Unfortunately, Katie Brennan, Julie Roginsky, and others who have reported similar abuses by men in the Murphy administration are still waiting for justice of their own.”