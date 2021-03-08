(The Center Square) – New Jersey Republicans blasted their Democratic legislative colleagues for declining to participate in hearings into Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s outrageous not one Democrat in either house decided that this was an important enough topic to be here and to participate,” state Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, said during the hearing. “Back in the spring, Republicans started our quest for a bipartisan committee with subpoena power, and everybody is on board. Leaders on the Democrat side called it a ‘moral obligation’ to have hearings.
“There were newspaper articles all summer about their failure to act, and yet here we are in March, and apparently nobody gives a damn about this loss of life,” O’Scanlon added. “That is shameful, and it should be said they were invited … to be here today. It’s striking that not one of them decided to participate.”
The hearings will examine the impact of executive orders and include a review of veterans homes, nursing homes and long-term care facilities, where Republicans say an estimated 8,000 residents and staff members died from COVID-19.
“We can no longer wait to hear the truth. The Murphy administration, quite simply, has not been transparent at all during the COVID-19 era,” Sen. Mike Testa said during the hearing. “New Jersey Democrats have been unwilling to limit Gov. Murphy’s executive powers or review their use, and the Murphy administration is hiding fecklessly behind their over-exemptions, not allowing residents, the press and even legislators the ability to transparently review the governor’s policies.”
Dr. Stephen Smith, an Essex Fells physician, told lawmakers the state didn’t follow “science” in its initial response.
“The nursing homes were thrown under the bus; there’s no doubt about that,” Smith said during the hearing. “… We seemed to run away from science early on in this pandemic in our response, and I don’t understand that either.”
Another witness, Richard Mollot, executive director of the Long Term Care Community Coalition, said a deeper problem plagues New Jersey nursing homes.
“Unfortunately, there is plenty of blame to go around for what happened in New Jersey nursing homes at every level,” Mollot said during the hearing. “Fundamentally, our nursing homes have been failing residents, New Jersey families and taxpayers for decades, and they were woefully unprepared, as we’ve seen, to provide the best protections possible … in the face of COVID-19.
“Federal data indicate that 75% of our nursing homes were seriously understaffed when the pandemic hit. Again, that’s a decades-long problem,” Mollot added. “The Government Accountability Office reported last May and they found that 82% of nursing homes had infection control deficiencies in the three-year period prior to the pandemic.”