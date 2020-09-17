(The Center Square) – New Jersey House Republican Leader Jon Bramnick alluded to a proposed deal between Gov. Phil Murphy and Democratic leaders on a millionaire’s tax as a “nightmare for New Jersey.”
The deal includes a $500 tax cut for families who make less than $150,000 and have at least one child as part of the compromise, according to a report from The New Jersey Globe.
The millionaire’s tax would raise the state income tax rate for New Jersey households making more than $1 million from 8.97 percent to 10.75 percent, a move expected to raise about $390 million.
The proposed tax cut for middle-income families will cost the state about $325 million, according to the New Jersey Globe, which broke the news of the deal Wednesday evening. The idea came from Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and is supported by Senate President Steve Sweeny, according to the publication’s sources.
The millionaire’s tax was included in Murphy’s revised $32.4 billion budget that runs from Oct. 1 to June 30, 2021. The Legislature rejected the tax in 2018 and 2019.
Bramnick said on social media the tax is a “bonus for the Florida economy and a nightmare for New Jersey.”
“The Democrats in the majority appear ready to support this ill-conceived proposal,” Bramnick said in his post. “Not a surprise from the Murphy administration but voters need to know that one party rule in Trenton continues to make our state unaffordable.”
New Jersey GOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt called it the “next Trenton tax hike” that will hurt the middle class.
“Let’s be clear, these newest tax schemes will land in the same place every other Democratic tax scheme lands: in the pockets of New Jersey’s middle class,” Steinhardt said in a statement. “At a time when Trenton should practice restraint and find creative ways to spend less so you can save more, they don’t, can’t and won’t. NJGOP will continue the fight for leadership that will have the government give back to the people when times are tough, not ask even more of our overburdened citizens.”
Budget hearings wrapped up this week. Other contentious items include a Murphy plan to give a $1,000 bond to every child born in the state whose family meets certain income guidelines and the defunding of mental health programs in the state’s school systems.
The budget must be finalized and approved by the Legislature by its Oct. 1 start date.