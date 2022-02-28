(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has released a series of recommendations aimed at helping prepare workers for the future.
The New Jersey State Future of Work Task Force handed down 19 core recommendations include a range of initiatives, from modernizing the New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development (NJDOL) Unemployment Insurance (UI) website to increasing the enforcement of worker misclassification laws in the state.
Murphy, a Democrat, proposed and received $10 million in the FY22 budget for Future of Work initiatives, Michael Zhadanovsky, a spokesman for the governor, told The Center Square.
“This funding is being used to start implementing recommendations like incumbent worker grants and lifelong learning accounts,” Zhadanovsky said.
Additionally, the fiscal 2022 budget includes $10 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds and $7.75 million in state funding for UI processing modernization and improvements, as well as $1 million for anti-misclassification efforts, Zhadanovsky said.
Proponents say the 19 core recommendations highlight the need for programs that address the challenges and the opportunities technology creates for workers. State officials say many of the recommendations have already been implemented.
“In a rapidly changing economy directly impacted by the development of new technology, inequality, and the challenges of the climate crisis, we have an important and urgent role to play in equipping our workers to be successful,” Murphy said in a news release.