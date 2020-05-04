(The Center Square) – Even with more marinas recently reopening, the economic impact of COVID-19 lockdowns to curb spread of the coronavirus is having far-reaching effects on New Jersey’s recreational fishing industry.
The damage is expected to be widespread and long-lasting, John DePersenaire, Fisheries Policy & Science Researcher at the Recreational Fishing Alliance (RFA), said in an email response to The Center Square.
“It’s important to understand that like many businesses in New Jersey, recreational fishing is largely seasonal in nature with the peak of their annual income coinciding with the peak of the tourism season,” DePersenaire said. “Yet, the shoulder months – April, May, September and October – make up a big part of their annual revenue. In the spring, many of these businesses are coming off [a] few months with little income, and the small but important amount of recreational fishing in the spring provides a much-needed influx of positive cash flow as these businesses prep, plan and purchase for the upcoming season.”
With the implementation of the state’s Executive Order 107 on March 21, DePersenaire said, most industry businesses except for some marinas were closed.
“Marinas were just recently opened and tackle shops are allowed to sell via contactless payment and curbside pickup, but compared to previous years, their businesses are operating at a greatly reduced scale.”
The result will be unrecoverable income, and could put the sector’s infrastructure in serious financial hardship. DePersenaire said the industry is made up of anglers, tackle shops, boat rental operations, marinas, for-hire and head boats, bait distributors, tackle and marine manufacturers, marine electronics suppliers and service and sales people.
“The federal government is predicting a 35% contraction in most U.S. businesses in response to measures put in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19," he said. "NOAA Fisheries, the federal agency charged with managing our federal species, which include bluefish, summer flounder, Black Sea bass, scup and offshore species such as tuna, marlin and swordfish, estimate that recreational fishing in New Jersey supports 8,500 full-time jobs and produces $1.4 billion in annual sales.
Based on those numbers, he said the industry in New Jersey could experience a loss of about 3,000 jobs and $490 million in lost sales.
New Jersey’s recreational fishing represents a historic component of its shore economy and tradition, DePersenaire noted.
“These businesses are absolutely essential in providing anglers the opportunity to access the marine resources in New Jersey’s ocean, bay, rivers and waterways," he said. "These businesses, like many other seasonal operations, have a limited window to generate revenue and cover an entire year’s expenses. As we inch closer to the peak fishing season, each day becomes more valuable."