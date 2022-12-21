(The Center Square) – New Jersey is getting funding from the federal government to expand broadband internet service to underserved communities across the state.
The state is receiving $6 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s "Internet for All" program for expanding affordable, equitable and reliable high-speed Internet service.
New Jersey is one of a dozen or more states that received funding through disbursements from the program this week.
Money for the grants comes from the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden last year, which included $65 billion for broadband expansion.
Members of the state's congressional delegation who pushed for the broadband funding, welcomed the release of the funds by the Biden administration.
"High-speed broadband is essential for work, school, and staying connected to family and friends," Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, said in a statement. "Expanding broadband access helps level the technology playing field and grows our nation’s economic competitiveness."
Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr., D-NJ, chairman of the House Committee on Energy & Commerce, said the pandemic "made it all too clear" that states must "do more to bridge the digital divide and ensure every household has access to the internet."
“These days, high-speed internet is not a luxury – it’s a necessity," he said. "Americans depend on internet access to do their jobs, run their small businesses, study for school, meet with their doctor for a telehealth visit, and connect with family and friends."
New Jersey is ranked sixth in the nation for the most high-speed internet speed, coverage and availability, according to BroadbandNow Research.
The research group says more than 97.7% of the state's households are able to purchase a high speed internet plan of 100 million bytes-per-second.
There also seems to be plenty of competition for broadband, with at least 137 internet service providers licensed by the state to provide wireless access to customers, the group says.
But the report pointed out that only 70% of households, roughly three and 10 residents have access to high-speed fiber optic services, and noted affordability issues with nearly eight out of 10 residents are unable to purchase broadband for $60 a month or less.