(The Center Square) – New Jersey came in 36th highest in a new study by the WalletHub website that examines the level of racial equality within the economies of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, based on eight key dimensions.
New Jersey earned a total score of 62.13 in the study by the personal finances website, with the maximum score being 100. Some of the key criteria examined in the WalletHub analysis were the differences between white and Black Americans on median household income, jobless rates, home ownership rates and poverty rates.
The website reported several disparities between whites and Blacks on economic issues. These include Blacks occupying only 3.2 percent of executive or top-level positions, even though African Americans make up about 13 percent of the nation’s population, and the elevated Black unemployment rate nationwide.
The disparity in wealth is also apparent in statistics showing that the average Black family has a net worth of $17,150, compared to $170,000 for whites, WalletHub reported.
---
State Economies With the Most Racial Equality
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|1
|New Mexico
|79.92
|2
|Alaska
|77.67
|3
|Arizona
|77.30
|4
|Hawaii
|77.19
|5
|Texas
|76.60
|6
|Colorado
|74.69
|7
|Montana
|74.40
|8
|Vermont
|74.11
|9
|Delaware
|74.00
|10
|Washington
|73.74
|11
|West Virginia
|72.71
|12
|Florida
|72.66
|13
|Maryland
|72.41
|14
|Kentucky
|71.65
|15
|Tennessee
|71.55
|16
|Virginia
|70.73
|17
|Rhode Island
|69.22
|18
|Utah
|68.57
|19
|New Hampshire
|68.37
|20
|North Carolina
|68.29
|21
|Wyoming
|67.99
|22
|Nevada
|67.60
|23
|California
|67.60
|24
|Massachusetts
|67.54
|25
|Oregon
|67.36
|26
|Oklahoma
|67.15
|27
|Arkansas
|66.20
|28
|Idaho
|66.18
|29
|Georgia
|65.91
|30
|South Carolina
|65.62
|31
|Kansas
|65.34
|32
|Missouri
|64.81
|33
|Alabama
|63.50
|34
|Connecticut
|62.79
|35
|South Dakota
|62.55
|36
|New Jersey
|62.13
|37
|Nebraska
|61.10
|38
|Maine
|60.96
|39
|Mississippi
|60.34
|40
|Indiana
|58.58
|41
|New York
|58.04
|42
|Pennsylvania
|56.01
|43
|Louisiana
|56.00
|44
|North Dakota
|55.64
|45
|Ohio
|55.21
|46
|Michigan
|52.61
|47
|Iowa
|50.61
|48
|Minnesota
|48.74
|49
|Illinois
|45.18
|50
|Wisconsin
|44.30
|51
|District of Columbia
|16.00
Source: WalletHub.com