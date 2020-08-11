(The Center Square) – A recent independent study examining the equitability of school districts from one state to the next placed New Jersey toward the bottom of the pack.
Researchers with personal finance site WalletHub ranked individual school districts and states based on two metrics: per-pupil spending and average income within the communities the district serves.
New Jersey placed No. 40 in the analysis, receiving a score of 34.53 for reported disparities between wealthier communities and districts perched within lower-income areas.
Top-performer North Carolina, by contrast, was given a score of 15.72 for what WalletHub researchers deemed a narrower gap, while neighbor New York, which was last in the ranking, had a score of 47.35.
In an introductory statement to the rationale behind the study, WalletHub financial writer Adam McCann said this year’s circumstances could amplify the challenges that already existed before the novel coronavirus set in.
“Discrepancies between the rich and poor have been exacerbated even more this year by the COVID-19 pandemic,” McCann wrote. “As states decide whether their school districts will have in-person learning this fall, studies show that low-income students will suffer the greatest ‘learning loss’ due to partial or total remote learning.”
WalletHub’s analysis comes on the heels of Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy’s $335 million cut in state aid to districts across New Jersey for the 2020-21 school year.
In late May, Murphy and other officials within his cabinet announced widespread reductions to the state budget in response to financial shortfalls from COVID-19.
The trim to public education – a reversal from a prior announcement early in the year Murphy was increasing state aid in year-over-year comparisons – was part of $1.3 billion in what State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio described as “de-appropriations” in testimony before the Assembly Budget Committee.
“We’ve been working nonstop to address the fiscal crisis that has grown to unprecedented proportions,” Maher Muoio said in her May 28 remarks. “No amount of planning could have predicted the magnitude of the financial devastation we are facing, and that’s evident by the constantly evolving professional forecasts we’ve seen, and continue to see.”
In WalletHub’s analysis, the Hainesport Township School District, with average property owners’ income clocking in at $109,337, received the top ranking. The Burlington County district notched a score of 0.2.
The Avalon Stone Harbor School District in Cape May County ranked at the bottom (No. 540) of the analysis, receiving a score of 212.49. Average income within the district is a reported $89,327.
New Jersey’s largest district, the Newark City School System, also was near the bottom of the pack, ranking No. 488 and earning a score of 68.17 for the criteria in per-pupil spending and average income, which stood at $35,181.
In addition to North Carolina, states in the top tier of WalletHub’s analysis included Indiana, Arkansas, Florida and, at No. 5, Iowa.
Ranking behind New York in the equitability analysis were California, Oregon, Illinois and Montana.