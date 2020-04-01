(The Center Square) – New Jersey lawmakers have agreed to extend this year’s fiscal budget from June 30 to Sept. 30. State taxpayers will have until July 15 to file their taxes as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced both schedule changes at his Wednesday news conference.
“The world has changed dramatically since the budget address I gave, so we are going to have to account for that, there’s no way around it,” Murphy said. “But exactly how we account for that, it’s too early to tell.”
Lawmakers need to know more about the impact of federal funds before making any decisions, but “we will meet our obligations,” Murphy said.
Murphy ruled out putting together a stopgap budget.
The extension of the tax-filing deadline matches the federal deadline announced last month and applies to business and individuals.
The state continues to see dramatic increases in the number of novel coronavirus cases and deaths. An additional 3,640 positive cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 22,255. Another 91 deaths were reported, bringing the state’s number of deaths to 355. The increase was the highest to date and emphasized the strain on the health care system.
The state has received another 350 ventilators from the Strategic National Stockpile for a total of 850, Murphy said. More than 10 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) have been procured by the state, but more are needed.
“I will continue to press the White House, FEMA and anyone who I can get on the phone for more ventilators, more PPE, more direct state aid, whatever it is that we need,” Murphy said.
The governor also signed an executive order allowing the licenses of retired health care professionals to be reactivated temporarily to help with the coronavirus pandemic. The order also grants temporary licenses to foreign doctors.
Health care professionals helping treat coronavirus patients will be immune to civil liability for “good faith” actions, the order states.
Other items discussed by Murphy:
• The deadline for college financial aid applications was extended from April 15 to June 1.
• Small business can begin applying for loans created by the federal stimulus on Friday.
• Murphy plans to tour the first of three field hospitals Thursday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built the hospital at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in East Rutherford.
• Murphy and Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli emphasized the need for residents to stay home and continue to social distance to stop the spread, with Murphy indicating stay-at-home orders could be in effect for weeks. “Unfortunately, we are going to be in a hunker-down mode for a while,” Murphy said.