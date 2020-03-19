(The Center Square) – Lung injury hospitalization cases linked to vaping in New Jersey now number as high as 149 as of Feb. 25, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nationally, the number of cases involving hospitalizations due to e-cigarette use continues to decline after peaking in September of last year, the CDC reports. Patient reports show that black-market vaping products containing THC – the psychoactive component of cannabis – have played a major role in the outbreak.

Among the 100 to 149 cases reported in New Jersey, four deaths have been reported, according to the CDC.

Vitamin E acetate, which commonly does no harm when taken as a supplement, has also been linked to the lung injuries, the agency’s data shows. Medical research indicates it can disrupt lung functioning when inhaled.

In total, there have been 68 deaths associated with the vaping incidents in 29 states as well as the District of Columbia, the CDC reports. In addition, the total number of hospitalizations from such vaping activities is now 2,807, the report says.

---

Hospitalizations Related to Vaping, State by State

State Frequency
(# of Cases)		Deaths Reported
Alabama10-494
Alaska1-90
Arizona10-490
Arkansas10-490
California150-1994
Colorado1-90
Connecticut50-992
Delaware10-492
Florida100-1492
Georgia10-496
Hawaii1-90
Idaho10-490
Illinois200-2495
Indiana100-1496
Iowa50-990
Kansas10-492
Kentucky10-492
Louisiana10-492
Maine1-90
Maryland50-990
Massachusetts100-1495
Michigan50-993
Minnesota100-1493
Mississippi10-492
Missouri10-492
Montana1-94
Nebraska10-494
Nevada1-90
New Hampshire1-90
New Jersey100-1494
New Mexico10-490
New York150-1994
North Carolina50-990
North Dakota1-90
Ohio10-490
Oklahoma1-90
Oregon10-492
Pennsylvania100-1492
Rhode Island1-92
South Carolina10-492
South Dakota10-490
Tennessee50-992
Texas200-2494
Utah100-1492
Vermont1-90
Virginia50-992
Washington10-492
Washington, D.C.1-92
West Virginia10-490
Wisconsin50-990
Wyoming1-90

Source: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

