(The Center Square) – New Jersey politicians and business groups responded to the Wednesday swearing-in of Joe Biden as president and Kamala Harris as vice president.
“Today’s the day our country finally has leadership that once again prioritizes the needs of everyday Americans,” Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin, D-Middlesex, said in a tweet. “The road ahead will not be quick or easy, but we can rest assured we have a capable and compassionate president to lead the way.”
In a statement, New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA) President and CEO Michele Siekerka said the organization looks forward to working with the new administration on “important issues” that impact businesses and residents across the Garden State.
“We also hope there is recognition by the Biden administration that a tax-and-spend platform will create further challenges for New Jersey, as a national outlier for taxes and business climate,” Siekerka said. “Additionally, since New Jersey receives the lowest return in the nation for every dollar paid in federal taxes, we respectfully impart to the new administration that this needs to change for the Garden State.
“Above all, this is a moment when our nation must become united,” Siekerka added. “Economic prosperity cannot be built upon a foundation cracked by social unrest. If division rules the day, there cannot be a true economic recovery. This is indeed a defining moment in our history and the ultimate opportunity to address social inequities that will strengthen and unite our country.”
State Sen. Anthony M. Bucco, R-Boonton, said the day allows citizens to work together to improve the country.
“Inauguration Day is a reminder of our shared ideals as Americans, and allows us to refocus on working together to build a better nation and advancing the common good,” Bucco said in a statement. “I wish them the best, particularly as we continue to face the devastating challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, said the inauguration “marks the start of a new chapter in our nation’s history.”
“This historic day should bring all of us a sense of optimism and pride,” Menendez said in a statement. “But I hope it also brings us a sense of resolve as we face enormous challenges: a raging pandemic that has taken 400,000 of our loved ones, friends and neighbors; a spiraling economic crisis that is crushing hardworking families and small businesses and disproportionately hurting low-income and minority communities; the existential threat of climate change; and civil unrest that threatens to tear our country apart.”
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-New Jersey, said that while both sides may not always agree, they need to work together for the country.
“Our work will once again begin anew and while we may not always agree, we must all work together to fight for a Strong America and a Strong South Jersey,” Van Drew said in a statement.