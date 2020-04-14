(The Center Square) – A recent Garden State Initiative analysis suggests that the lower gas prices and empty roads in New Jersey will lead to a gas tax increase unless the Legislature steps in.
The crowd sourced traffic site INRIX, for example, found that there was approximately 55 percent less traffic in New Jersey on March 24 than a month earlier on the same day, suggesting less gasoline consumption.
“New Jersey’s Gas and Convenience Store Association (NJGCA) reported just last week that gas sales volumes are down 65%,” Regina M. Egea, president of the Garden State Initiative, told The Center Square. “So without the Legislature stepping in to revise the statutory language from 2016, the state's Treasurer will announce an increase to New Jersey’s gas tax before September 1 at exactly the wrong time.”
The 2016 law gives the treasurer authority to raise the gas tax if it fails to generate at least $2 billion a year for the state’s Transportation Trust Fund.
As a result of the law, New Jersey’s gas tax was increased in 2018 from 37.4 cents per gallon to 41.4 cents per gallon – the 10th highest gas tax in the nation as of this year.
In the analysis, the Garden State Initiative said the people of New Jersey need their representatives to take back the power to only raise the gas tax when appropriate, rather than let the treasurer raise it based on the $2 billion revenue target that can’t account for extraordinary circumstances.
“In 2020, even before COVID-19, the current Governor and Legislature have expressed no such recognition of the compounding impact of continually raising everyday expenses for the vast majority of New Jersey residents,” Egea said. “Any increase in the gas tax will be counterproductive to all of the efforts being taken at the federal and state level to position our state for economic recovery.”