(The Center Square) – It pays to go back to work in New Jersey.
Thanks to federal taxpayers, the state said it will start paying unemployed workers at small businesses reentering the workforce and receiving job training.
Under the “Return and Earn” program, qualifying new hires will receive a $500 incentive. The state will also reimburse employers with 100 or fewer employees for half of the wages paid for regular hours worked during the training period; reimbursements are capped at $10,000 per eligible employee and $40,000 for all employees.
“The Return and Earn program will assist New Jerseyans in returning to the workforce, and provide employers with the resources they need to fill the vital positions that will allow them to grow and thrive,” New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said in an announcement.
NJDOL is working on an application process for the program. The state plans to use $10 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to bankroll the scheme.
Candidates must be New Jersey residents and work at least 32 hours per week. Seasonal, part-time, commission-based or 1099 workers are not eligible under the program.
“This program will help both businesses and their workers, and is yet another step that we have taken to boost our economy,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in an announcement.
The unemployment rate in New Jersey remains higher than the national average. Additionally, recent reports from the Garden State Initiative and Truth in Accounting noted the state’s precarious financial condition.