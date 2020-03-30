(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy emphasized the need for more ventilators as the death toll from novel coronavirus continues to climb.
Another 37 deaths were reported Monday, bringing the state’s total to 198. New Jersey has the second highest number of positive coronavirus cases at 16,636.
“These numbers never get easier to report,” Murphy said. “But I shudder to think about what these numbers would be without our social distancing measures.’
Murphy and Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli emphasized the need for social distancing, calling it the only tool available to fight the virus.
Without the social distancing measures in place, all of the state’s intensive care unit beds would be full by Wednesday. All of the available hospital beds would be full in 10 days, they said.
The number one concern is ventilators, Murphy said. The state is receiving 300 additional ones from the Strategic National Stockpile, but more are needed, he said.
“Our hospitals are quickly running toward full ventilator capacity,” Murphy said. “We’re working with them and FEMA to allow them to 'co-vent,' have 2 patients connected to the same ventilator. This will buy us precious time.”
The state is also expanding its hospital bed capacity by reopening closed hospitals, which will add another 1,300 beds. Work is continuing with the Army Corps of Engineers to bring three field hospitals on line for another 1,000 beds.
Murphy also announced the formation of a joint task force that will investigate fraud and claims of price gouging. The task force consists of the New Jersey Attorney General’s office, the New Jersey state comptroller and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey. The task force will also investigate the unlawful hoarding of medical supplies, according to Murphy.
State police are also enforcing the social distancing rules. N.J. State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan reported 70 compliance issues resulting in 34 indictable offenses.
The governor also announced some updates to his “stay-at-home” executive order Monday. The governor issued the order on March 21 in response to the pandemic that threatens to cripple the state’s hospital system.
Auto dealerships will be able to sell online or deliver vehicles to customers curbside or arrange a service lane pickup. Real estate agents can only show houses individually as there is a ban on open houses.
Murphy also announced that all golf courses are closed.
Gun shops and firearms dealers can remain open but will only be able to sell by appointment based on information from the federal Department of Homeland Security, Murphy said.
“Again, we are doing this in light of the federal guidance published Saturday night which includes these retailers as part of critical infrastructure,” Murphy said. “It wouldn’t have been my definition, but this is the definition at the federal level, and I didn’t get a vote on that.”