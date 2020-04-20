(The Center Square) – A group of nursing home employees in New Jersey recently won the right to vote to remove their workplace union after a regional National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) director issued a ruling that would have blocked the election.
Loundy Saint Louis, an employee for Meridian Health Nursing and Rehabilitation, had petitioned in June for a vote to remove Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 1199, but the Newark NLRB regional director denied the request on the grounds that she could not use previous employees’ signatures.
“NRTW Foundation staff attorneys filed a request for review on behalf of Saint Louis with the full NLRB in Washington, DC,” Patrick Semmens, vice president of the National Right To Work (NRTW) Legal Defense Foundation, told The Center Square. “That petition argued the Regional Director was wrong to not count signatures of additional employees filed with the NLRB two weeks earlier by a different worker, and that when taken together there was more than enough support for removing the union to trigger a secret ballot vote.”
The NLRB in Washington agreed with the petition and ordered the regional director to hold the election.
“The petitioner in a decertification case merely acts ‘[on] behalf of Employees,’” the Board said in its decision. “The Board permits the re-use of a ‘current’ showing of interest used in a prior proceeding that still reflects the wishes of the employees.”
Semmens said this case was an example of how NLRB officials often use biased interpretations of the law to block workers from holding decertification elections.
“While the text of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), which the NLRB is charged with enforcing, is quite explicit about workers’ right to hold decertification elections to remove unions, technicalities like the ones in this case and other policies that appear nowhere in the NLRA are regularly used as grounds for blocking workers from exercising that right,” Semmens said.
The board also recently announced two reforms that the NRTW Foundation supports, with implementation pushed back to August as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One will stop union bosses in most instances from being able to delay decertification votes requested by employees by merely filing unrelated, unproven charges against the employer (a tactic known as a ‘blocking charge’),” Semmens said. “Another reform eliminated a policy enacted by the Obama NLRB that blocked workers from holding a secret ballot vote to remove a union installed without a secret ballot vote through the abuse-prone ‘card check’ process.”