(The Center Square) – New Jersey will maintain its 12 members of the U.S. House, but a new report and the supposedly nonpartisan commission process used to draw new congressional districts face scrutiny.
Last month, former state Supreme Court Justice John E. Wallace, the tie-breaking commission member, selected the map Democrats proposed. According to media reports, Wallace initially said he did so because the previous commission chose the map Republicans drew a decade ago; the state Supreme Court asked Wallace to expound on his explanation, Politico reported.
Meanwhile, a new report from the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law identified New Jersey as a “significant Democratic gerrymander.” Additionally, according to a New Jersey Globe report, the Princeton Gerrymandering Project, which commission members used to draw their new maps, would not share their work, saying it is proprietary.
That revelation prompted Senate Republican Leader Steven Oroho, R-Morris/Sussex/Warren, and Assembly Republican Leader John DiMaio, R-Hackettstown, to fire off a letter to Princeton University President Christopher L. Eisgruber. The lawmakers also alleged two Princeton Gerrymandering Project staffers provided confidential information to assist Democrats while serving as advisors to the commission.
“By providing confidential information to one side, Princeton Gerrymandering Project staff likely tipped the scales in favor of Democrats,” the lawmakers wrote.
“As an institution with a proven record of creating leaders in government and industry, it is imperative that you investigate the aforementioned claims,” they added. “...While serving in a critical advisory role to the commission charged with fulfilling a basic duty of our Constitution, Princeton University has an absolute responsibility to demonstrate that its staff acted in a fair, unbiased, and nonpartisan manner.”
According to the Brennan Center report, the number of New Jersey congressional districts Biden would have won by 15 points or more would increase from six seats to seven, while districts Biden won by 15 points or less would remain at three seats. The number of districts that Trump would have won by less than 15 points would go from three seats to one, while districts Trump won by 15 or more points go from no seats to one.
When asked about redistricting at a recent media briefing, Gov. Phil Murphy didn’t offer a deep opinion, except to say, “the commissioners each did an outstanding job.”
“... I’m mostly gratified that New Jersey is growing, that people are moving here ... and that we’re going to be in the happy position for the next ten years of retaining 12 representatives in the House of Representatives regardless of which side of the aisle they come from,” Murphy said. “That, to me, is the big news, and I hope that number goes up in the decades ahead.”
Meanwhile, last week, New Jersey Democratic State Committee Chairman Leroy Jones appointed Burlington County native Laura Matos to the commission’s Democratic Delegation after ousting former Senate President Steve Sweeney. Sweeney subsequently filed a lawsuit, the Associated Press reported, telling the agency, “I’m a loyal Democrat. I haven’t acted up.”
“We need to ensure that all voices are being heard and considered when undertaking such an important task as redrawing New Jersey’s legislative districts,” state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, said in a statement.