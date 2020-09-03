(The Center Square) – New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says restaurants should be “on notice” after the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) suspended the liquor license of a Burlington County restaurant and is seeking revocation of its licenses for violating COVID-19 orders.
The state also pulled Il Portico Ristorante’s permit to serve alcohol outdoors.
The suspension comes one day before restaurants will open for indoor dining on a limited basis.
According to Grewal’s office, Il Portico had what the restaurant dubbed a “quarantine release party” the night of July 3. The crowd was estimated at 500 people, and no social distancing measures were in place. The crowd was dispersed after several law enforcement agencies responded in the early morning hours of July 4.
The restaurant was charged on July 30, and the ABC recommended a 145-day suspension for violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s orders limiting crowds. The allegations also said no one was wearing a face covering and the restaurant remained open past the time allowed in the permit.
Authorities visited the restaurant a second time Aug. 14 and found patients being served alcohol indoors. ABC is now recommending the revocation of Il Portico’s liquor license.
“The actions announced today puts licensees on notice that they will be held accountable if they violate the safety measures in place to protect the public from the unnecessary risk of COVID-19 spread,” Grewal said in a statement. “We will not allow our State’s reopening efforts to be compromised by bar and restaurant owners who conduct themselves with disregard for the laws and regulations of this state.”
The action against ABC is just one of 159 taken against establishments for violating COVID-19 restrictions. Some have received fines in lieu of prosecution or warning letters.
Post Time Pub in Blairstown and Mt. Royal Inn in East Greenwich are also accused of violating the governor’s executive orders and are facing a possible liquor license revocation.
“ABC requires licensees to conform to the requirements of the permits allowing them to operate outdoors during the public health crisis,” said James Graziano, acting director of ABC. “Those that fail to do so will lose that privilege.”
Bars and restaurants have been limited to outdoor dining since March when Murphy ordered them closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Outdoor dining was allowed in June. Restaurants who wanted to serve alcohol or liquor are required to have a special permit.