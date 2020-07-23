(The Center Square) – Members of the New Jersey Assembly Education Committee spoke this week with various education groups, and all seemed to agree on one thing – the state's schools are not ready to return to the classroom.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that the Department of Education will release guidance for parents who want to educate their children at home. But lawmakers said no guidelines exist for returning to the classroom.
“Our schools are used to figuring out how to teach kids, they are used to figuring out how to clean a school,” said Pamela Lampitt, who chairs the committee. “Health is just so elevated in this time of COVID crisis that they have been seeking guidance and support, collaboration from their county health departments and we need to do better and we need to figure out a way to insist that this collaboration occurs.”
Assemblywoman Joann Downey said the timing concerned her.
“I really am upset that it’s taken too long to get to his point of being able to come up with better plans on how we are going to do this if we are going to open in the fall,” she said. “I agree wholeheartedly with what Chairman Lampitt said. It doesn’t even seem like we’re ready here at all.”
Some of the health and safety issues are just beginning to be addressed, said Michael Vrancik, director of governmental relations for the New Jersey School Board Association. And there are other issues of liability and a shortage of substitute teachers if classroom teachers become ill.
“Practically speaking, we’ve got maybe five weeks to figure this out,” Vrancik said. “I’d like to say we could do it, but I just don’t know that we can.”
Schools are also facing budget problems. Revenues declined as many businesses were shut down after COVID-19 cases surged in the state.
Lampitt and Assembly members Ralph Caputo and Mila Jasey co-sponsored a measure asking for help from the federal government. The estimate the state needs about $480 per student to safely reopen.
A proposed $3 trillion stimulus plan by the U.S. House of Representatives would give $430 billion to local school systems. The Senate is still developing its plan, but preliminary reports indicate they may split the money, possibly favoring systems that are having in-person classes.
“While the CARES Act funding has made $310 million available, another round of federal emergency response funding is beyond critical,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “Without it, students face either a return to remote learning, which would only exacerbate the learning loss and disparities we’ve seen, or a return to in-person instruction without adequate protections put in place.”