(The Center Square) – New Jersey lawmakers are continuing to question why more than 6,000 residents of the state’s long-term care facilities died from the novel coronavirus. The 6,000 deaths represent almost half of all the state’s deaths.
The Assembly Aging and Senior Services Committee held a joint hearing with the Assembly Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee on Tuesday that lasted for more than two hours and included testimony from a variety of health care and senior citizen organizations. Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli and Carole Johnson, commissioner of the Department of Human Services, did not appear to answer questions from legislators but submitted written testimony.
Lawmakers have questioned why the long-term care facilities were not prepared and why the Department of Health returned COVID-19 positive patients to the nursing homes.
The state commissioned Manatt Health to analyze nursing home preparedness during the coronavirus pandemic. Cindy Mann with Manatt Health told the committee staffing played a part as well as the state’s overall response.
“New Jersey, like most states, focused on the hospitals and focused on making sure that if there was a surge – and there was in New Jersey – that the hospitals would be able to handle that surge and have the staffing and the equipment that they needed,” Mann said. “So, nursing homes were not ignored but were not the primary focus, and that was true in other states as well.”
Another issue was the lack of personal protective equipment, a problem for hospitals as well.
The report included a recommendation that the state establish a Long-Term Care Emergency Operations Center to address all issues including staffing and supplies. The Health Department is moving as fast as it can, said Persichilli, who spoke at Gov. Phil Murphy’s Tuesday news conference.
“We are having daily meetings within the department to develop the structure for the emergency operations center and who would be staffing it,” Persichilli said. “Additionally, we will be posting soon an assistant commissioner’s position for long-term care specifically.
Persichilli previously said the Department of Health asked long-term care facilities to readmit patients as long as they had an area that separated them from other residents. Kevin Slavin, chairman of the New Jersey Hospital Association’s board of trustees, says he supported the decision as long as the facilities had the proper protocols in place.
“In fact, 250 nursing homes informed the Department of Health that they lacked this needed infrastructure and could not accept its residents with COVID positivity back to their homes,” Slavin said in written testimony. “Further, it is my understanding that from March 31-May 23, only 92 nursing home residents were discharged/readmitted.”
Assemblyman Christopher DePhillips, R-Bergen, said he was angry that no one from the Department of Health appeared at the hearing to answer the committees’ questions.
“As legislators, we have the right and duty to question the department about what happened in our long-term care facilities, and why thousands of innocent souls were lost,” DePhillips said in a statement. “The Legislature is a co-equal branch of government, and this hearing should be the beginning not the end of this inquiry.”