(The Center Square) – A $7.7 billion supplemental spending plan to cover the next three months is headed to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk.
The state Senate and Assembly passed the plans Monday, but not without reservations from Republicans and Democrats. Forty-six Assembly members voted for the bill with 27 voting "no." The vote was closer in the Senate with 21 for and 17 against.
“There’s nothing to be excited about quite frankly here,” said Sen. Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen, who chairs the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee. “These are very, very difficult times we are in now, and I believe for the next 12 to 18 months.”
New Jersey is the only state in the country to extend the 2020 fiscal year by three months.
“Quite frankly, I supported it, but I actually wish now that we had not done that three-month extension and dealt with it,” said Sen. Steve Oroho, R-Sussex.
Sen. Ronald Rice, D-Newark, said he supports the budget, but he didn’t disagree with some of the things said by Republicans.
“We have problems in the Black Caucus not with the governor, but some people around him when it come to issues that are important to us to be addressed,” Rice said. “This budget is going to be painful to some groups who have the least, but we really cannot afford at this time to shut the state down for 90 days. We need to take the 90 days … and work through this.”
The bill includes $4 billion in cuts but no borrowing or new taxes. But the bill will have an affect on seniors, said Assemblyman Hal Wirths, R-Sussex said before the Assembly vote.
“During the worst economic times that our state has had, to be bragging that we can’t go three months without increasing taxes is a little offensive,” Wirths said. “My point is that we did increase taxes by doing away with the senior freeze and the homestead rebate. People with disabilities and our seniors who are suffering just got their tax bills, that is a tax hike to them. You can spin it anyway you want. Those people are not getting the money they were promised.”
The bill does include additional funding for the Department of Labor for technology. Labor officials were criticized for their response to unemployment claims since the beginning of the pandemic. Also included is more money for higher education.
Assemblyman Ned Thomson, R-Monmouth, said he was concerned about the suspension of a $1 billion payment to the state’s pension plan.
“Before COVID struck we were $75 million underfunded,” Thomson said. “Not only that, our interest rate is going to change statutorily and will bring an additional $3 billion in unfunded liability.”
Murphy reiterated at his news conference Monday that more money may be needed to fund any budget shortfalls. The Assembly has approved a plan that will allow the governor to borrow from the federal government but the bill is still waiting Senate approval.