(The Center Square) – New Jersey state Sen. Teresa Ruiz, chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee, called the lack of devices or internet connectivity for thousands of New Jersey families “completely unacceptable to me right now” at a Monday committee meeting.
New Jersey schools closed in March to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, with students and teachers switching to remote learning. An estimated 100,000 students don’t have the resources, and school districts have not provided them, according to testimony at the Education Committee meeting
School districts were told they will lose a cumulative $336 million funding increase but will receive part of the federal Coronavirus Aid Relieve and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES ACT. Districts are making a commitment to making sure students have technology in meetings held with superintendents since April, Education Commissioner Dr. Lamont Repollet told lawmakers.
“So the anticipation for us is that, A, they’re probably waiting for the CARES ACT money to come in, and two, they are probably waiting for their federal funds,” Repollet said before he was interrupted by Ruiz.
“So what I’m saying is, and I’m not going to keep driving this because you are telling me what you’re doing but it is two months into this and it’s the same communities that get impacted twofold, threefold by other issues are the ones that are not connected, whether it is a rural town or an urban community,” Ruiz said. “I am asking DOE with whatever powers that it has, even if it is you put out the money and then you take it out of the CARES funding, you have to get creative.”
Discussions are being held about whether students will return to the classroom for the 2020-21 school year. The education department is expected to release guidance later this month or early in July, Repollet said.
“If we know that we have 100,000 families that are not connected and that there’s CARES money that is implicitly set up for this specifically, not money that’s been guided to the DOE, but money that available in the administration, why are we not all screaming up and down to say 'give me $20 million so I can connect all of these families?'" Ruiz said. "So whenever guidance comes out, which is going to be late to begin with and we have to go virtual, we don’t have to keep talking about the same thing.
"If I don’t see 100 percent of families connected before September, I’ve got to tell you, I don’t know what is going to come out of my mouth,” she added.
The state education office is asking all school districts about their student’s access to technology. The information will be shared with lawmakers.
Ruiz said she was also concerned about the education department’s preparedness for the next school year.
“I don’t know how we return back to school normally or without a price tag that is not huge,” Ruiz said. “The earlier we get guidance, the easier it is for districts to backfill what they’re going to make September look like.”