(The Center Square) – Angered by long lag times after tropical storm Isaias, New Jersey lawmakers are encouraging utility companies to have a backup plan to prevent widespread power outages during storms.
The Assembly Telecommunication and Utilities and Homeland Security Committees held a joint hearing on the outages that occurred after Isaias.
Assembly Telecommunication and Utilities Chairman Wayne DeAngelo and Assemblywoman Angela McKnight issued statements after their joint hearing on the widespread utility outages occurring after the storm.
“We’ve seen this time and time again,” DeAngelo said. “With many residents working from home, losing power for days at a time is unacceptable. There must be a better utility management plan in place for storms.”
Republican lawmakers said they were frustrated that no one from Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration attended the hearing.
“It’s unconscionable for any administration to refuse to answer questions from constituents who have reached out to us, their representatives, for help,” Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso and Assemblymen Brian Bergen, Edward Thomson Antwan McClellan and Greg McGuckin said in a joint statement.
PSG & E has agreed to reimburse businesses and residential customers who were without power for three days or more for any food that was spoiled during the outages.