(The Center Square) – Acting New Jersey Education Commissioner Kevin Dehmer fielded questions from the Senate Budget and Appropriation Committee about school funding and a cut in mental health services for schools during a nearly two-hour long hearing Thursday.
Republican Sen. Steve Oroho challenged claims that school districts were not cut and school aid was “flat.”
Dehmer said the funding formula used to determine how much each district receives gave an increase to 369 districts, a decrease to 196 districts and only funding for only 12 districts was flat.
The funding formula is not fair to school districts in rural and suburban areas, Oroho said.
“Ultimately, we need a fairer school funding formula to treats kids equally regardless of where they live,” Oroho said.
Democratic Sen. Maria Ruiz, who chairs the Education Committee, also questioned the funding formula. Dehmer said the state dollars allocated to the DOE are flat, but the allocations to the districts are not.
“If the Legislature were to fund it the way we wanted to, I think it would only require an additional $311 million to keep moving up in the full funding of the formula,” Ruiz said. “I just think in light of, and this is just for purposes of knowledge, that if we’re looking to borrow $4 billion, which the treasurer put before us, $311 million to keep our school systems full is like a penny in the bucket and something we should all consider pushing toward.”
Gov. Phil Murphy’s $32.4 billion budget includes a plan to borrow $4 billion from the federal government.
Ruiz also questioned the number of students without access to remote learning as students head back to class. A $54 million grant was allotted from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. About 193,000 students lack access to remote learning, but Dehmer said he did not know how many are now connected.
“If we knew that kids were not going to have a computer available to them for the first day of school, why would we allow school to open knowing that child could not function to the best of his ability?” Ruiz asked Dehmer.
“I think a lot of progress has been made in this,” Dehmer said. “We just don’t have the details.”
Ruiz said the school system “missed a huge opportunity” and called their approach “haphazard.”
Democratic and Republican lawmakers are pushing back on cuts to school mental health services. The School Based Youth Services Program lost $14 million in funding in Murphy’s $34.9 billion budget.
The program is run by the Department of Children and Families, and the DOE has nothing to do with it.
“Have you looked in your budget to see if you can find the funding?” Ruiz asked.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers have signed a resolution asking Murphy to restore the funding.