(The Center Square) – The New Jersey state Senate on Thursday overwhelming passed a bipartisan bill that calls for the state treasurer to determine how much tax revenue New York has claimed from Garden State residents currently working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the bill sponsored by state Sens. Steven Oroho, R-Franklin Borough, and Paul Sarlo, D-Wood-Ridge, the treasurer would be required to detail, among other things, what New Jersey has done “to address the inequity of New York’s taxation” of local residents who are employed by businesses across the Hudson River.
Federal tax laws prevent two states from taxing the same income. While New Jersey has a tax reciprocity agreement with Pennsylvania, it has no such arrangement with New York. That means New Jersey must provide income tax credits for those residents who work in New York. According to an op-ed by Oroho, that affects nearly 400,000 residents.
The lawmakers also want to know how much in credits the state has had to provide taxpayers and what residents could save if they were able to shift the tax burden to New Jersey.
"It's no surprise that New York wants to keep padding its budget at the expense of New Jersey, even if it no longer has a legitimate claim to our residents' tax dollars," said Oroho, the Republican budget officer in the Senate. "What is surprising, however, is that New Jersey has been so timid in addressing New York's unjust taxation of New Jerseyans who are working from home and no longer commuting across the Hudson.”
While New York has touted its ability to curb the spread of the coronavirus, it has not translated into white collar workers returning to their offices. A Wall Street Journal article last month said 10 percent of Manhattan professionals have returned, up only slightly from July.
The national average is closer to 25 percent.
“Companies are shedding expensive New York office space as they realize telecommuting works, and it’s likely that many of our former commuters will work completely or primarily from home going forward," said Sarlo, who chairs the Senate Budget Committee. "That makes New York's continued taxation of New Jerseyans even more unjust. Unless we take proactive steps to address this unfairness, it will continue.”
The bill, S-3064, passed by a 35-0 vote with five lawmakers not voting. It will now head to the state Assembly.
New Jersey’s not the only state that’s looking into this issue. Last week, New Hampshire officials filed a federal lawsuit against neighboring Massachusetts, which has taxed Granite State residents now telecommuting instead of crossing state lines to go to work.