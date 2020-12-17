(The Center Square) – The New Jersey Assembly and Senate passed a bill that will legalize marijuana use for residents older than 21, but not before outcries from lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.
Sen. Nicholas Scutari, D-Union, who has pushed for the issue for several years, called the bill impactful, saying the criminalization of marijuana has hurt society in “so many ways that we cannot calculate”, he said.
“Legalization under strict guidelines will take the black market, the illicit market out from the underground and start to bring it out into the open space … and we make it safe for them,” Scutari said in the session that was held via telephone. “Not to mention all of the other economic impacts it will have on our communities.”
He faced strong opposition from Republicans and members of his own party, including Sen. Ron Rice, who said the bill was not about social justice from “day one.”
Rice’s statements prompted an angry exchange with Scutari, which continued until Senate President Steve Sweeney intervened.
Under the bill, cannabis sales will be taxed at 6.626 percent. Seventy percent of the revenues will go to communities the state identifies as “disproportionately” affected by marijuana arrest. The other 30 percent will fund the commission and go toward equipment and training for drug recognition experts.
Cities will be allowed to collect a 2 percent tax from cannabis businesses or they can choose to ban them from their communities.
The excise taxes on cannabis growers will depend on the average price-per ounce and could be as high as $60 if the price is below $200 and could go as low as $10.
Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May/Cumberland/Atlanic, said the Legislature should be “ashamed of itself.”
“The tax structure on legal marijuana is so outrageous that street level dealers are going to have a field day and almost all of the money generated by this greedy taxation will be funneled to and wasted by the money pits that already receive the bulk of state money,” Testa said. “Even worse, the bill fails to address the myriad of issues raised by our businesses, hospitals and unions who will be caught in a no-win situation when employees in high-risk, zero-tolerance positions test positive for now legal marijuana.”
The New Jersey Business and Industry Association opposed Section 48 of the bill, which says “certified experts” will decide if employees are under the influence.
“NJBIA has long maintained that workplace safety, through the establishment of drug-free workplaces, is absolutely essential for certain safety sensitive occupations,” NJBIA Vice President of Government Affairs Ray Cantor said. “This bill now falls short on those critical merits by relying on certified experts whose training are not based on scientific standards.”
Only 37 cannabis businesses will be approved during the first two years, according to the bill.
The industry will be regulated by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission, which will be led by Chairman Dianna Houenou, a former policy council with the American Civil Liberties Union. Jeff Brown, a former assistant commissioner with the New Jersey Department of Public Health, is serving as executive director.
The legislation passed the Assembly by a 49-24 vote and the Senate passed it by 23-17.
The bill now goes to Gov. Phil Murphy for his signature.