(The Center Square) – Three New Jersey Democrats are introducing a bill that would backdate unemployment claims for residents who are having trouble getting through to the Department of Labor of Labor and Workforce Development.
“My office is fielding calls on a daily basis from residents desperately trying to get through to the unemployment office, and I know my office is far from alone,” said Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg, D-Bergen, who announced the bill with Assemblyman Gordon Johnson, D-Bergen and Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle, D-Bergen. “Tens of thousands of New Jerseyans are frantically trying to navigate our antiquated unemployment system, some since as far back as March.”
Weinberg said backdating claims “was the responsible thing to do” since the system “won’t be fixed overnight.”
The Department of Labor has been criticized by both parties for its handling of unemployment claims during the pandemic.
Republican Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Totowa, is calling for an investigation into the backlog of unemployment claims.
“By the governor’s own admission, nearly 50,000 out-of-work New Jerseyans still haven’t gotten the unemployment benefits they’re owed after months of trying,” Corrado said. "I have constituents that I’ve been trying to help since March who keep hitting a brick wall with the Department of Labor. Trying to get anything resolved with Unemployment is the most frustrating experience I’ve ever had as a legislator. I can’t even imagine how bad it is for those who are desperate to have their claims approved.”
Last month, Corrado called on Gov. Phil Murphy to use funds from the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to fix the system.
Since the pandemic began in March, 1.44 million New Jersey residents have filed for unemployment insurance. The Department of Labor’s field offices are closed, leaving residents to try to file online or try to call the state office. The bill will “bring more accountability to unemployment claims,” Johnson said.
“Workers have paid for these benefits throughout their entire career,” Johnson said in a statement. “They deserve swift access to these funds, especially in this time of crisis.”
The bill gives the Department of Labor 60 days to determine if an applicant is eligible for unemployment. If a decision has not been made by the end of the 60 days, the applicant will receive the benefits. The bill applies to claims filed on or after March 1.
The bill is under consideration by the Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin.