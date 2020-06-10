(The Center Square) – Two New Jersey assemblymen criticized the response of the state Department of Corrections to COVID-19 in the prison system after a joint hearing of the Judiciary and Law and Public Safety committees Wednesday.
Forty-six inmates have died of COVID-19, the highest number in the nation, according to testimony in the hearing. About nine percent of the state’s inmates tested positive for the virus.
Many of those deaths were after Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order with guidelines to release some inmates at risk for the virus due to underlying conditions and age, according to Joseph Krakora, who leads the state’s public defender’s office.
Of the estimated 3,000 meeting the criteria, 377 were released and 250 were told they could be but remained in custody, Krakora said. The decision was left up to Department of Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks, who denied release to more than 2,000 of those considered, Krakora added. Hicks did not attend the hearing.
The executive order did not apply to inmates at county jails. About 700 were released through negotiations with the state Attorney General’s Office and county prosecutors.
“That is, in my mind, where we’ve gone off the tracks,” Krakora said. “The governor gave a blueprint for a system that could have worked. I contend that if he hadn’t done that and the court had ordered us to sit down and do mediation with the Attorney General’s Office and the county prosecutor’s office like he did with the county jails, we probably would have gotten thousands of inmates out of jail to complete their sentences when the public health emergency is over.”
The response to COVID-19 in correctional facilities lagged, said Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, D-Hudson, chair of the Assembly Judiciary committee.
“Today, we learned that systemic failures led to some of these deaths, which may have been preventable,” Mukherji said. “Our brave correctional staff as well as the inmates they serve, who too often find themselves voiceless, serve better. And so do their families.”
The committees are just beginning their investigation into what went wrong, said Mukherji and Assemblyman Adam Taliaferro, D-Cumberland, who chairs the Assembly Law and Public Safety committee.
“As we heard today, inadequate protections for correctional employees both uniformed and medical, lacking PPE and enforcement of social distancing among prisoners, failure to act on early release executive orders and delayed testing all contributed,” Taliaferro said. “To justly serve every person in New Jersey impacted by the coronavirus, we must shed light on the significant public health missteps in our prisons and continue to address systemic failures.”