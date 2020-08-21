(The Center Square) – A joint hearing of two New Jersey legislative committees recommended approval of a bill that would establish a task force to make recommendations on how to improve safety in the state’s long-term care facilities.
The Task Force would include the Health Commissioner, Health and Human Services Commissioner and the New Jersey Long-term Care Ombudsman or a representative of their offices. Gov. Phil Murphy would appoint six members, as would the Assembly and Senate. It would be dissolved 30 days after it issued its report to Murphy.
Democrats and Republicans have questioned the state’s response to long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. About 7,000 of the state’s COVID-19 fatalities were from such facilities.
The Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee and the Assembly Aging and Senior Services Committee held a joint hearing last week that was “horrifying and heartbreaking,” said Sen. Joe Pennacchio, who said Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli has not satisfactorily answered questions from lawmakers.
“Public policy, especially when it involves the deaths of 7,000 of our seniors, demands transparency and public scrutiny,” Pennacchio said in a letter to Persichilli.
A report issued by Manatt Health made several recommendations, including the establishment of a Long-Term Care Emergency Operations Center (LTCEOC) that would be the resource center for long-term care facilities during outbreaks like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both committees also passed the recommendation on Friday.
“There is no question that New Jersey’s long-term care facilities were amongst the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and they were also severely underprepared and unequipped for the challenges of this outbreak,” said Valeri Vainieri Huttle, who chairs the Assembly Aging and Senior Services Committee. “In the face of these tragedies, we must act swiftly to ensure that our long-term care facilities have the tools that they need to navigate future emergencies.”
The center is expected to be in place three days after the bill passes the Legislature and is signed by the governor.
Another bill would increase Medicaid funding for Class I, Class III and Class III long-term care facilities facilities for the next fiscal year which begins Oct. 1.
The $130 million in additional funding would be split between the state and federal government, with $62 million coming from the state and $68 million coming from the federal government.
The committees also approved a supplemental pay program for some state long-term care workers.
The workers would need to have worked and provided at least 25 hours of direct care to residents in one or more facilities for a 10-week period since March 9. Their salary should be less than $25 an hour to qualify.
The funding would come from federal funds received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The bill also would direct the state treasurer to create a grant program to give monies to long-term care facilities to supplement workers’ pay.
“Despite their vital role in the lives of thousands of long-term care residents, most of the staff in nursing and veterans homes earn close to minimum wage, have inconsistent access to health coverage and sick leave, and are not often valued for their role in the healthcare workforce,” said Assembly Majority Leader Louis Greenwald, who sponsored the bill with Committee Chair Valerie Vainieri Huttle and Mila Jasey “Not surprisingly, this leads to staffing shortages, turnover and training gaps.”