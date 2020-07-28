(The Center Square) – The New Jersey Assembly Appropriations Committee advanced on Tuesday a piece of legislation aimed at providing housing relief bill, but Republicans and other organizations questioned its financial effect.
The bill would allow homeowners to pay back any back mortgage payments skipped during the COVID-19 pandemic at the end of their mortgage. Landlords would be required to work out payment arrangements with renters who missed payments.
The homeowners or renters would have to show that they have been affected by the pandemic either through a job loss or reduction in hours, a business closure, child care or funeral costs.
Gov. Phil Murphy issued a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures during the state’s health emergency. But some landlords have already prepared eviction notices for when the moratorium ends, said Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake, D-Essex/Passaic, one of the sponsors of the bill.
“This legislation will add on to the work the governor’s office and legislature has already done to protect residents by making sure mass evictions and foreclosures do not take place once the current public health crisis ends,” Timberlake and bill co-sponsors Benjie Wimberly, Angela McKnight and Shanique Speight said in a joint statement. “We have a responsibility to all those in our state to make sure they are cared for not only during an emergency, but in the wake of its devastation as well.”
The bill provides no financial solutions to the landlord and penalizes them unfairly, according to David Brogan, executive director of the New Jersey Apartment Association.
“The bill right now has fines that are 50 times the Truth in Renting Act’s (fines),” Brogan said. “The bill has fines that are ten times than those in the anti-eviction act. All we are saying with some of the requested amendments is please provide us with legitimate fines.”
The bill is not “landlords vs. tenants,” the bill sponsors said.
“If homeowners do not succeed, renters will be displaced,” the sponsors said in a statement. “If renters do not succeed, homeowners will foreclose. It’s critically important for both to receive an equal opportunity to keep a roof over their heads.”
Republicans Jay Webber, R-Morris, Kevin Rooney, R-Bergen and Brian Bergen, R-Morris voted against the bill.
“This bill I think changes the economics completely and I just can’t get past the math that Mr. Brogen and others have raised,” Webber said. “If there’s less money being collected by owners of property and they get a reevaluation or they make a tax appeal that burden is going to fall on the rest of the homeowners in the community.”
A version of the bill was passed by the Senate in April. The bill will be reworked with amendments before going to both legislative bodies for a final vote.