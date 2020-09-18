(The Center Square) – A bill advanced by New Jersey's Assembly Appropriations Committee banning single-use carry out bags and containers includes plastic bags and polystyrene products would also eliminate single use paper bags.
The fines for violators would $1,000 for second offenses and up to $5,000 for a third or subsequent offense, according to information from the bill’s sponsors, Assembly Democrats Nancy Pinkin, James Kennedy, and John McKeon. The bill also would create a “Plastics Advisory Council” to monitor the bill’s compliance.
The paper bag provision of the bill concerned both Democrats and Republicans, with Democrats who support the bill saying they were not sure they could support the bill if the provision remains in the legislation.
Banning single-use paper bags is not what the public wants, said Abigail Sztein, director of governmental affairs with the American Forest and Paper Association.
The paper industry contributes thousand of jobs and pumps millions into the New Jersey economy, Sztein testified.
“Banning a recyclable, sustainably manufactured product made in this state sends a troubling message about the value of those family-wage, union jobs on this state and the people whose lives depend on them,” Sztein testified. “It’s a tax without the public benefit.”
Industry executives also expressed concerns about banning polystyrene containers, which would be problematic to local school districts who use the containers and costs the state millions, according to Dennis Hart of the Chemistry Council of New Jersey.
The New Jersey State Chamber of Commerce has been working on the bill with lawmakers for years and the only problem is with polystyrene because “there is no reasonable substitution,” said the Chamber’s Laura Gunn.
Pinkin called single use containers “one of the single greatest threats to our oceans, environment, and health.”
“Many of our municipalities have already taken steps to limit the use of carryout bags and containers; now, it’s time for the state to act,” Pinkin said in a statement. “This legislation, if enacted, would be the strongest law implemented in the nation to curb the use of these products and maintain New Jersey’s stance as a leader in environmental protection.”
Republican Assemblyman Jay Webber called the bill an “unbelievable intrusion into our everyday lives” as the bill will require you to carry your own reusable bags. The bill tells you “what you can carry into the store” and bill passed by the committee earlier in the day that penalizes citizens who fail to wear a mask inside a store “tells you want to wear,” Webber said.
Appropriations Chairman John Burzichelli said the bill will need some work before it passes the legislature.
Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin has the bill for consideration.