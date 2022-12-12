(The Center Square) – A New Jersey lawmaker is fighting New York City's proposed congestion pricing plan that would charge a new $23 toll, calling for withholding federal money from the city's transit system if they move ahead with the plan.
New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the city's subways, buses and commuter rail system, plans to charge some motorists a fee ranging from $9 to $23 to drive into Manhattan’s central business district.
The congestion pricing plan, approved by the New York legislature in 2019, is aimed at reducing traffic congestion, and cutting the region's greenhouse gas emissions. It’s set to go into effect in late 2023.
But U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-NJ, is pushing back against the plan, saying he plans to file a bill that would strip the MTA of federal funding if it implements the plan.
"If they want to defund our hard-working families’ wallets, then let’s give them a taste of their own medicine," Gottheimer said in a statement posted on social media.
He took aim specifically at MTA Chairman Janno Lieber for backing the plan, comparing him to Ebenezer Scrooge in Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" story and saying the new charges would make it unaffordable for families "to drive into NYC for holiday fun."
"Now, it costs $10 to take your child ice skating in Central Park — the MTA’s Christmas-Crushing Congestion Tax is more than double that: at $23 — a 230% increase for each child just to go ice skating," he said. "It’s as if he is trying to be the Scrooge in our Christmas Carol story."
The plan backed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, says the move is aimed at reducing traffic congestion and blunting the impact of climate change.
"We are doing our part here in the state of New York, and people in New Jersey will benefit from what we are doing in New York when we reduce the emissions that are creating an environmental disaster for us going forward - but also the clogging of our streets," Hochul told reporters on Friday.
For motorists coming from New Jersey to the Manhattan district, the average round trip cost per vehicle would be $120 with the additional toll, according to a recent MTA report on the proposal.
MTA officials estimate the new fee will bring in about $1 billion annually that the agency will use as leverage to borrow more money for its $51 billion multi-year capital plan.
The MTA faces a potential $2.6 billion budget deficit in 2025, and is seeking more state funding to help reduce its projected shortfalls.