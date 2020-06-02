(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s use of force policy will be updated for the first time in two decades, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said at Gov. Phil Murphy’s Tuesday news conference.
“We plan to seek input from all stakeholders, including community members, and incorporate data from our new use-of-force portal,” Grewal said. “The new rules will be issued by the end of 2020.”
The policy change announced Tuesday was in the works long before a Minnesota man died after a Minneapolis police officer placed a knee on the man’s neck, according to Grewal.
“The tragic killing of George Floyd reminds us that our country has a long way to go, not only in healing our nation’s racial divides, but also in addressing the systemic and implicit biases that affect all Americans,” he said. “And we’re in this for the long haul, not because it’s easy or popular, but because it’s the right thing to do.”
The attorney general’s office is expanding the “Crisis Intervention Team” of officers that responds to incidents involving people with mental health issues. It will begin with pilot programs in Atlantic City, Paterson, Trenton, and Millville, and with New Jersey State Police troopers assigned in Trenton.
“The ability to quickly recognize the signs and symptoms of mental illness is critical for Atlantic City police officers,” Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White Jr. said. “With a large homeless population, officers are routinely interacting with individuals who are experiencing mental illness or a substance abuse disorder. We have created exceptional partnerships with our local mental health providers and have four designated Community Outreach officers. The expansion of the Crisis Intervention training will better serve our community by continuing to build on those relationships.
The policies are two of several changes Grewal announced.
His office is also creating a Division on Civil Rights Incident Response Team in the next few months that will respond to major civil right incidents.
Six New Jersey police departments participated in a pilot program for a use-of-force portal that will now expand statewide. Police officers file use-of-force reports on the portal, which gives the state more information on how often it is used statewide.
The state will create a licensing program for police officers. The Police Training Commission began creating a framework for a program in December, Grewal said. The analysis will be presented to the PTC this month.
Grewal’s Excellence in Policing initiative launched in December, months before U.S. cities were crowded with protests over Floyd’s death.
Protests have been held across New Jersey, with most remaining peaceful. Several arrests were made at an Asbury Park protests on Monday night, according to New Jersey State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan. Fifteen additional protests are scheduled this week.