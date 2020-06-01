(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called a phone call with President Donald Trump and the nation’s 50 governors over weekend protests and riot a “very heavy” call.
Trump criticized the response of some governors as riots broke out in some cities that included arsons and property destruction over the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck. The officer has been charged with manslaughter and third-degree murder.
The president was quoted as saying during his weekly call with the governors, “You have to dominate or you'll look like a bunch of jerks, you have to arrest and try people.”
Murphy did not directly address the statement but said, “I would have liked to have seen a lot more about social injustice and systemic racism in America and how we got to this point and where do we go from here,” Murphy said. “I spoke with great pride with what we have seen to-date in New Jersey.
More than 30 organized protests were held in the state over the weekend, and only two “did not end peacefully,” according to New Jersey State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan.
Twelve people were arrested in Atlantic City and 27 were arrested in Trenton, Callahan said.
Collaboration between the organizers, between clergy throughout the state, between law enforcement were behind the success, he said. Camden Police Chief Joseph D. Wysocki joined protesters in his city.
Murphy and other state lawmakers said they are behind efforts to address the issues that brought people into the streets of New Jersey and the nation over the weekend.
“The pain associated with this movement is real,” Murphy said at the beginning of his Monday news conference. “Systemic racism is real. The need for change and equal justice for black and brown communities is real. This is a transformational moment.”
Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers in the state have expressed concern about Floyd's death in recent days.
Republican state Senate minority leader Tom Kean said he was praying for Floyd’s family and friends.
“Justice must be served,” Kean said in a tweet. “The video is gut-wrenching and there is no excuse for this preventable tragedy. I hope everyone remains safe in their public demonstrations and all protests remain peaceful. We must unite and find solutions together.”
Republican Sen. Declan O’Scanlon said “we must demand justice for George Floyd.”
“We must work together to root out the dark forces that we can’t deny exist in our society,” O’Scanlon said on Twitter. “Support of good cops must go along with holding those that aren’t accountable.”
Democratic House Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, said Americans and New Jerseyans had the right to be angry.
“We entrust law enforcement officers to keep us safe,” Coughlin said. “That is a trust that should never be broken, and we must acknowledge that the overwhelming majority of New Jersey’s police officers conduct themselves honorably and professionally.”
New Jersey can be a leader in bringing change, Murphy said.
“My administration has been committed to tackling and dismantling systemic racism, but despite our great strides thus far, we know that work is far from over,” Murphy said. “We will continue to listen and to stand in solidarity.”