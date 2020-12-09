(The Center Square) – New Jersey is one of 48 states suing Facebook for allegedly breaking federal antitrust laws.
The lawsuit filed in federal court Wednesday accuses the social media giant of having a monopoly over other social media services. The suit also cites Facebook’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp as examples of its “buy or bury strategy” to stymie its rivals.
Facebook is specifically accused of violating the federal Sherman Act, passed in the 19th century to keep one company from holding a monopoly in its industry. The lawsuit also says Facebook violated the Clayton Act with the purchase of Instagram and WhatsApp. The states want the court to rule the purchases are illegal and prevent Facebook from some further acquisitions unless states are notified.
“Social networking companies like Facebook exert incredible influence and power over how we experience the world today,” said New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. “Meanwhile, they monetize our data and sell targeted ads based on our personal information and usage patterns. But big tech companies that acquire and exert their power and influence over our behavior through unlawful means and in illegal ways must be held to account.”
Facebook, in a statement posted to Twitter, argued that all of its acquisitions had already been subject to government review.
"Years after the FTC cleared our acquisitions, the government now wants a do-over with no regard for the impact that precedent would have on the broader business community or the people who choose our products every day," the company wrote.
Facebook increased its profit by adding more advertisements on its pages, according to the plaintiffs. The lawsuit cites a 50% increase of ads on Instagram pages after Facebook purchased it in 2018.
The companies do not know how their ads are performing because Facebook does not provide the companies with verifiable metrics, according to the lawsuit.
Grewal assigned the case to Deputy Attorney General Robert N. Holup of the Consumer Fraud Prosecution Section in the Division of Law’s Affirmative Civil Enforcement Practice Group.