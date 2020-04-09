(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order requiring insurers to give customers grace periods on their policies during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The order includes a 60-day grace period for health and dental insurance and a 90-day grace period for home, auto, renters, life and other financing arrangements.
“This order makes it clear that all claims covered by the insurance company must be paid out to those who are that within these grace periods,” Murphy said at his news conference Thursday. “And also that insurers cannot demand repayment of unpaid premiums in a lump sum at the end of the grace period but rather they must spread these back payments out over the remainder of the insurance term."
In other developments, the New Jersey Department of Health is allocating $5 million of its federal funding to local health departments. The money can be used for contact tracing, guiding long-term care facilities, establishing community testing sites and providing a place for individuals to quarantine.
“The allocation will be based on the population size of the communities they serve,” Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. “New Jersey’s 96 local health department are the boots of the ground, and we realize the enormity of this outbreak has put enormous strain on their operations.”
U.S. Rep. Andy Kim joined Murphy to talk about the need for a third Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) testing site in southern New Jersey. A letter was sent to FEMA on March 27.
“Today it’s 14 days later, and we have heard no response, and we are in a pandemic,” Kim said. “We need quick decisions. We need a strategic response.”
Murphy said he had been assured by FEMA that the two state testing sites that are currently running will continue to be funded through May 31. The state has 18 public testing sites.
Persichilli said another 198 New Jersey residents died from coronavirus complications and an additional 3,748 tested positive. So far, 1,700 New Jerseyans have died from the virus and 51,027 cases have been reported.
Of the number of positive cases, 1,523 residents are in intensive care and 1,551 are on ventilators. The numbers may reflect the number of licensed critical care beds and some of the patients could be just outside of the critical care units. The total number hospitalized is 7,363 and 471 residents have been discharged.
The state could hit its peak with the pandemic in two to three days, according to the Innovation Center’s modeling but that data changes daily, according to Persichilli. The estimated number of hospitalizations at the peak is 14,400 with 2,880 critical care cases.