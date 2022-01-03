(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s minimum wage increased to $13 per hour for most employees starting Jan. 1.
The $1 per hour increase is part of legislation Gov. Phil Murphy signed in February 2019. It raises the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2024 for most employees.
“This increase will greatly improve the lives of countless New Jerseyans and ensure that hardworking people across our state are paid a living wage,” Murphy said in an announcement.
Under the law, seasonal and small employers have until 2026 to reach the $15 per hour threshold. The minimum wage for these employees increased to $11.90 per hour on Jan. 1, up from $11.10.
Additionally, agricultural workers have until 2027 to reach the $15 per hour minimum wage.
The minimum wage for tipped workers increased by $1 to $5.13 per hour. If the combined wage and tips do not equal or exceed the minimum wage, employers must pay employees the difference.
“The challenges of the pandemic have shown why it’s so important that the Garden State remain on course to a $15 minimum wage,” New Jersey Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said in an announcement.
Once the minimum wage hits $15 per hour, it will increase annually based on the Consumer Price Index.