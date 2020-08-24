(The Center Square) – The co-chairs of the New Jersey Restart and Recovery Commission offered no new insight Monday as to when indoor dining and gyms will be allowed to reopen.
Dr. Shirley Tilghman, president of Princeton University, and Merck Chairman and CEO Ken Frazier appeared with Gov. Phil Murphy at his Monday news conference.
“I don’t think there’s a single metric that’s going to tell us when it’s going to be safe to begin to reopen more generally,” Tilghman said. “I think all of us have been watching what has been happening not just in the rest of the country but in the rest of the world. An example would be New Zealand which went 100 days without a single case and they are now having to revisit some of their restrictions because of, I believe it ended up being people coming across the border into New Zealand.”
Frazier said he didn’t have anything to add to Tilghman’s comments.
Murphy said he didn’t want to be “marry himself to a date yet” when it comes to reopening restaurants but said he hope it is “sooner rather than later.”
Republican lawmakers criticized Murphy for keeping restaurants and gyms closed. Democrat Assembly Troy Singleton has proposed a regional reopening.
State Sen. Steve Oroho and Assemblymen Parker Space and Hal Wirths said late Friday they also backed a regional reopening approach. New Jersey is one of only three states without a regional reopening strategy, the three said in a statement.
Neighboring states New York and Pennsylvania are following a regional plan.
“In our local area, the coronavirus is posing less of a threat at present than commercial and personal bankruptcies, job loss, foreclosures and psychological pressures,” Space said. “We can’t allow our fear of COVID to destroy us financially. A responsible regional reopening will allow a level of normalcy to return in localities where virus cases have remained low.”
Wirths said in his northwestern New Jersey district, the virus’ spread is minimal.
“Suffocating restrictions remain in effect, however, hurting our economy,” Wirths said. “Because of the Governor’s policy, New Jersey residents are spending their dining money in Warwick, New York or Milford, Pennsylvania instead of our instate restaurants.”
“The regional thing doesn’t really work on at least things like dining,” Murphy said. “School districts, it works.”
Murphy said he did speak with Marilou Halvorsen, president and CEO of the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association over the weekend.
About three-quarters of restaurant workers are still not working and restaurants are in danger of closing, she said at a roundtable discussion held recently.