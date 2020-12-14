(The Center Square) – In New Jersey, households must earn a minimum of $171,760 per year to be among the top one-fifth of the state’s income earners, according to a new 24/7 Wall St. analysis examining the threshold of “richness” in all 50 states.

The total share of household income in New Jersey controlled by that top 20 percent of earners is 51.2 percent, 24/7 Wall St. reports. In the nation as a whole, the richest 20 percent of households earn at least $131,350 annually, according to the analysis.

And to be in the top 5 percent of income earners in New Jersey, households need to make at least $250,000 per year. The state’s current median household income stands at $85,751 annually, the report says.

To determine the income needed to be classified as rich in each state, 24/7 Wall St. examined household income data from a 2019 survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. In those states where the top 20 percent income threshold is higher than most – such as Massachusetts – residents face a higher cost of living, the analysis concluded.

What Households Must Earn to Be in Top 20%

StateMinimum Annual Income to Be in Top 20% of EarnersShare of Income Controlled by Top 20%Minimum Annual Income to Be in Top 5%Median Household Income
Alabama$106,22550.5%$189,695$51,734
Alaska$144,73647.6%$242,208$75,463
Arizona$120,98249.7%$220,936$62,055
Arkansas$98,01451.0%$176,997$48,952
California$162,65752.0%$250,000$80,440
Colorado$147,21749.3%$250,000$77,127
Connecticut$161,06353.4%$250,000$78,833
Delaware$134,59448.7%$235,059$70,176
Florida$117,01751.9%$226,319$59,227
Georgia$122,83251.4%$233,979$61,980
Hawaii$153,43147.5%$250,000$83,102
Idaho$111,82247.6%$199,218$60,999
Illinois$137,24851.2%$250,000$69,187
Indiana$110,60649.5%$194,407$57,603
Iowa$113,23848.1%$199,328$61,691
Kansas$117,30348.9%$211,256$62,087
Kentucky$103,34950.8%$185,241$52,295
Louisiana$107,50552.3%$199,417$51,073
Maine$111,89848.7%$202,639$58,924
Maryland$164,17949.1%$250,000$86,738
Massachusetts$171,61350.9%$250,000$85,843
Michigan$115,80250.0%$209,099$59,584
Minnesota$138,27348.2%$244,552$74,593
Mississippi$94,74452.0%$172,337$45,792
Missouri$111,80249.9%$201,541$57,409
Montana$108,87749.6%$187,867$57,153
Nebraska$117,57048.0%$203,793$63,229
Nevada$119,79050.6%$221,626$63,276
New Hampshire$145,86548.0%$250,000$77,933
New Jersey$171,76051.2%$250,000$85,751
New Mexico$105,65250.8%$192,480$51,945
New York$151,92654.4%$250,000$72,108
North Carolina$113,30251.0%$213,009$57,341
North Dakota$121,97549.1%$220,611$64,577
Ohio$113,78950.1%$204,940$58,642
Oklahoma$107,25250.9%$194,523$54,449
Oregon$129,21848.6%$229,747$67,058
Pennsylvania$124,98750.9%$233,467$63,463
Rhode Island$133,42349.5%$235,524$71,169
South Carolina$112,36550.9%$204,826$56,227
South Dakota$111,51247.6%$190,156$59,533
Tennessee$109,76551.1%$205,063$56,071
Texas$128,87851.0%$241,212$64,034
Utah$132,56047.1%$235,835$75,780
Vermont$120,27048.4%$212,823$63,001
Virginia$153,00350.5%$250,000$76,456
Washington$151,39649.6%$250,000$78,687
West Virginia$97,39949.6%$171,816$48,850
Wisconsin$117,92947.8%$202,582$64,168
Wyoming$120,19647.2%$199,944$65,003

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

