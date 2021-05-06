(The Center Square) – In a new report, 26 of 68 New Jersey hospitals evaluated for safety by the nonprofit Leapfrog Group received A’s and none failed.
Overall, New Jersey ranked 14th among the 50 states for hospital safety, up from 17 in the fall rating that evaluate a hospital’s preventable errors, infections and accidents.
“They (New Jersey) have a lot of hospitals that are doing well and hopefully on the path to continuing to improve for the future,” said Erica Mobley, vice president of administration for the Leapfrog Group
The rankings provide valuable information for consumers, according to Mobley.
“Where there is an opportunity to choose where you're going for your care, like having a baby or a planned surgical procedure, it is good to know what the safety records are and try to choose a higher graded hospital,” Mobley said.
The safety measures were assessed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic that began in March 2020 but emphasize the importance or preparedness, according to the group’s CEO.
“Hospitals with a consistent pattern of protecting patients from errors, accidents, and injuries, like these straight ‘A’ hospitals, seem to have been more prepared when the pandemic hit,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “For many, safety and quality are embedded in their daily work at all levels of the organization, which prepared them in turn to respond to the rapidly evolving pandemic.”
Beginning with the fall 2021 report, the Leapfrog Group will use data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services from 2019 to rate hospitals that do not participate in the safety survey
The Health Transformation Alliance, ERISA Industry Committee, National Alliance of Health Care Purchaser Coalitions, and the Business Group on Health penned a joint letter to every hospital and ambulatory surgical center in the U.S. asking them to participate in the Fall 2021 survey.
The nonprofit began evaluating hospitals based on 27 safety performances in the spring of 2012 and releases reports in the spring and fall of each year.
Twenty-seven US hospitals received 19 consecutive “A” grades since the reports were first issues.