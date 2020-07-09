The statewide primary for New Jersey was held on July 7. Candidates competed to advance to the general election scheduled for Nov. 3. The primary was originally scheduled for June 2, but was postponed due to concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mail-in voting was also expanded due to COVID-19. All registered, active Democratic and Republican voters were automatically set to receive mail-in ballots and any unaffiliated or inactive voters were automatically set to receive mail-in ballot applications. If ballots are postmarked by July 7 and received by July 14, boards of elections will count them, meaning election results may not be known for at least a week following the primary.
Candidates ran in primaries for one U.S. Senate seat and 12 U.S. House seats.
• U.S. Senate: Incumbent Cory Booker advanced from the Democratic primary after facing Lawrence Hamm. As of July 8, the Republican primary had not been called.
• U.S. House District 1: Incumbent Donald Norcross (D) and Claire Gustafson (R) faced no opposition in their primaries and advanced automatically.
• U.S. House District 2: Unofficial results indicate incumbent Jeff Van Drew defeated Bob Patterson in the Republican primary. In the Democratic primary, Amy Kennedy defeated four other candidates, according to unofficial results.
• U.S. House District 3: Incumbent Andrew Kim was unopposed in the Democratic primary and advanced automatically. In the Republican primary, David Richter defeated Kate Gibbs, according to unofficial results.
• U.S. House District 4: Unofficial results indicate incumbent Chris Smith defeated Alter Eliezer Richter in the Republican primary. As of July 8, the Democratic primary had not been called.
• U.S. House District 5: As of July 8, neither the Democratic nor Republican primary had been called.
• U.S. House District 6: Unofficial results indicate incumbent Frank Pallone defeated two challengers in the Democratic primary. No Republican candidates appeared on the ballot.
• U.S. House District 7: Incumbent Tom Malinowski was unopposed in the Democratic primary and advanced automatically. In the Republican primary, Thomas Kean Jr. defeated two other candidates, according to unofficial results.
• U.S. House District 8: Unofficial results indicate incumbent Albio Sires defeated two challengers in the Democratic primary. Jason Mushnick was unopposed in the Republican primary and advanced automatically.
• U.S. House District 9: As of July 8, neither the Democratic nor Republican primary had been called.
• U.S. House District 10: Unofficial results indicate incumbent Donald Payne Jr. defeated two challengers in the Democratic primary. Jennifer Zinone was unopposed in the Republican primary and advanced automatically.
• U.S. House District 11: Incumbent Mikie Sherrill (D) and Rosemary Becchi (R) faced no opposition in their primaries and advanced automatically.
• U.S. House District 12: Unofficial results indicate incumbent Bonnie Watson Coleman defeated Lisa McCormick in the Democratic primary. Mark Razzoli was unopposed in the Republican primary and advanced automatically.
Ballotpedia also covered local elections in the following areas:
• Essex County (10 seats)
• Hudson County (9 seats)
Entering the 2020 election, New Jersey has two Democratic U.S. Senators and 10 Democratic and two Republican U.S. Representatives. The U.S. Senate has 45 Democrats, 53 Republicans, and two independents who caucus with the Democratic Party. Thirty-three out of 100 Senate seats are up for regular election and two seats are up for special election. A majority in the chamber requires 51 seats. The U.S. House has 233 Democrats, 197 Republicans, one Libertarian, and four vacancies. All 435 seats are up for election. A majority in the chamber requires 218 seats.
New Jersey’s primary was the 30th to take place in the 2020 election cycle. The next primary is on July 14 in Maine.