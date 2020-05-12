(The Center Square) – More than 50 New Jersey hospitals will benefit from a $1.7 billion allocation announced by Gov. Phil Murphy as part of a new round of stimulus funding in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Getting more critical financial aid to our hospitals and health systems … to support our front-line health care workers has been a constant and central part of our ongoing dialogue with our federal partners,” Murphy said in a news briefing.
The federal aid is meant to recognize the significant financial impact hospitals have faced as they have concentrated resources on caring for patients with the coronavirus, Kerry McKean Kelly, Vice President Communications and Member Services with the New Jersey Hospital Association, told The Center Square.
“They’ve sustained revenue losses due to the suspension of certain procedures like elective procedures, while at the same time have faced increased expenses due to the escalating costs of personal protective equipment, medications, extra staffing and the expansion of hospital capacity,” Kelly said.
According to a report by njspotlight.com, the $76.8 million payment to Hackensack Meridian Health is the seventh highest amount awarded in the country.
The next highest amounts in New Jersey went to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, which received $26.2 million; The Cooper Health System in Camden: $18.6 million; Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston: $17 million; and Capital Health System in Trenton: $13.9 million.
“Right now, our hospitals and their care teams are focused on the immediate emergency response,” Kelly said. “But this federal support is much needed – and much appreciated – for hospitals to recover from this outbreak and ensure they are prepared in the event that a second wave of COVID-19 returns in the fall.”
Of the 395 hospitals nationwide getting funds in this round of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act relief, the 53 in New Jersey represent the second highest in the nation, just behind New York.