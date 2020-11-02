(The Center Square) – A recent analysis found New Jersey is spending more for coronavirus testing and treatment of uninsured residents than any other state.
New Jersey spends $586 per case, $114 more than North Carolina, which came in at second for the highest costs, according to a study by QuoteWizard. The average among the 50 states is $142 per case.
State officials spent $46.1 million for testing and nearly $84 million for treatment, according to the analysis.
In the early months of the pandemic, New Jersey was one of the states hit hardest by coronavirus. The state now is now 10th in the number of cases in the U.S. with more than 240,000, after ranking consistently in the top five during the early months of the pandemic.
Most states with high coronavirus case costs have a high uninsured rate, but that is not the case with New Jersey, which has a 7% uninsured rate, according to analyst Adam Johnson
“They (New Jersey) have been spending money on testing and treatment maybe longer than other states have so those totals could be larger because they have been testing for a longer period of time compared to other states,” Johnson said.
More than half of the states with high costs also have high numbers of uninsured people, according to Johnson. For example, Texas, which came in third at $395 per case, has the highest uninsured rate in the country at 18%, according to the analysis. Texas officials spent $58.7 billion for testing and $270.8 million for treatment.
The claims are paid with taxpayer dollars, Johnson said.
“These reimbursement claims are being paid for through the economic stimulus packages like the CARES Act and the Family First Coronavirus Response Act,” Johnson said.
The analysis looked at reimbursement data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Oct. 14, 2020. States were given a cumulative $176 billion for testing and treatment from the relief packages. Overall, $1.5 billion in COVID-19 testing and treatment claims have been paid.
If the study is revisited in the future, it is likely to see costs per reimbursement go up for states that are seeing a higher number of cases while New Jersey could stay level or even drop, according to Johnson.
New York came in fourth with a cost of $332 per uninsured patients while Missouri came in fifth. The state with the lowest cost per case was Montana, which has reported about 25,000 cases. Their cost was $8 per case.