(The Center Square) – Nearly $37 million will be split among 12 New Jersey counties deemed too small to receive initial funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.
The counties, Atlantic; Burlington; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester; Hunterdon; Mercer; Morris; Salem; Somerset; Sussex; and Warren, have populations under 500,000, but represent a third of the state’s population, Murphy said at a news conference Thursday.
The money will be doled out in three parts. The first $15.6 million will be split among the counties for reimbursement of money already spent on coronavirus testing and expenses.
The second allotment will give each off the 12 counties $4.3 million each for new or existing testing sites, a total of $4.3 million.
Counties must submit a testing plan for high-risk and vulnerable populations to the New Jersey Department of Health to receive a portion of the additional $17 million, which is based on size and population. The funds will come from the funds from the CDC’s Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for the Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases.
“Now is not the time to bury our heads in the sand,” Murphy said. “If we let up for even a moment, if we don’t put our money where our mouth is and offer our commitment, the support they need to combat this virus, the effects will be many-fold, Murphy said.
Murphy and Democratic U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer emphasized there is a need for additional funding.
Gottheimer said a fifth stimulus bill needs more Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses, money for schools and funding for testing.
Murphy once again called for direct funding for states, saying “Red and blue alike need the federal government to step up.”
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Bill Cassidy, R-La., have a bill pending that would allot money directly to states.
“No corner of our state has been immune from the pandemic as communities across New Jersey bleed resources to combat COVID-19 and maintain essential services, while revenues continue to plummet due to the pandemic’s economic fallout,” Menendez said in a statement. “While this funding will help alleviate some of the strain on local budgets, our towns, cities and counties need more federal assistance to address their growing needs.”