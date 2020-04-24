(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he had a productive talk with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about relief money to help states with budget shortfalls.
Murphy and other governors have been vocal in their request for at least $500 billion for states. On Wednesday, Murphy said he was disappointed to learn that money from the federal CARES Act could not be used for state budgets. And the fourth coronavirus pandemic relief package passed this week also did not include direct state assistance.
“Our conversation was a good step in the right direction, but we’re not over the goal line yet,” Murphy said.
The issue was raised again during a conference call between the nation’s governors and Vice President Mike Pence.
“I will be persistent and stay at this because, if we don’t get direct cash assistance, we will have to make awful choices,” Murphy said.
Murphy announced a new executive order that allows renters to request landlords use their security deposits to pay their rent. Landlords who get a break on their mortgage should pass that on to their renters, he added.
Stay-at-home orders remain in place, and any consideration of lifting them will come after an increase in testing, Murphy said.
“It’s a very simple equation – public health creates economic health,” Murphy said. “The sooner we have the testing that we need in place, the sooner we can give our residents the confidence they will need to know that they will be safe once we begin down the road to the ‘new normal.’”
An additional 3,047 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 102,196. Health officials reported another 253 deaths from the virus, and the total number of deaths stands at 5,617.
The number of discharges was lower than new hospitalizations again with 778 discharges and 385 additional New Jersey residents hospitalized for the virus. Of the 6,847 residents in the hospital, 1,933 were in critical or intensive care. There were 1,487 on ventilators, a number that has continued to decline, Murphy said.
The declines do not mean residents should ease up on social distancing, Murphy said.
“The biggest weapon we have is our ability to social distance, to stay at home, to stay away from each other,” Murphy said. “By doing so, we crack the back just not of people who are infected but we lower the hospitalization, the ICUs, the ventilator use and please God, the fatalities.”