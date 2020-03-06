New Jersey may become the next state to offer taxpayer-funded tuition at four-year universities, according to a new program proposed by Gov. Phil Murphy.
Murphy announced the Garden State Guarantee in his proposed state budget, a plan comparable to the current free-tuition program for community colleges paid for by taxpayers. The new program would be limited to students in households with incomes of $65,000 or less.
The governor has set aside $50 million in his budget proposal to pay for the program. Murphy's budget plan also includes proposed tax increases on millionaires, cigarettes and other items.
In addition to two years of free tuition at a four-year college, qualified students would also have guaranteed tuition rates for four full years. The program would start in 2021. It would not cover additional costs of attending college, such as room and board. The current New Jersey Community College Opportunity Grants cover three years for qualified students under a certain income threshold.
Students would be able to use both programs. This means they could attend two years at a community college and then transfer to a four-year school, where they could get an additional two years of tuition covered.
Robert Massa, vice president emeritus of enrollment at Dickinson College in Pennsylvania, told Inside Higher Ed that one concern was the ripple effect on state institutions outside New Jersey.
“Any state institution that depends on New Jersey for a good portion of its out-of-state population is going to address it,” Massa said. "They’re not going to sit back. If past practices are indicators of future response, then it’s likely those institutions will increase discounts to those students in order to maintain enrollments.”
– The Center Square