(The Center Square) – The New Jersey governor’s race remained too close to call early Wednesday, a shocking turn for a race the incumbent Democratic governor was expected to win handily.
With about 88% of precincts reporting and more than 2 million votes cast, former Republican Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli and Gov. Phil Murphy remained in a virtual dead heat, 49.7% to 49.6%, respectively, according to state election reporting.
Murphy aims to be the first Democrat to win re-election as governor in New Jersey since Brendan Byrne in 1977. With all political watchers focused on the gubernatorial race in Virginia, the Garden State race seemingly flew under the radar.
Most pre-election polls showed Murphy winning the race easily. In 2017, Murphy notched 56% of the vote to defeat Kim Guadagno, a former lieutenant governor and secretary of state.
Ciattarelli focused his election on the state’s high taxes – New Jersey residents pay the highest property taxes in the nation, according to most analyses – and streamlining the state government. In addition to the governor’s race, the entire state legislature was also on the ballot on Tuesday.
Shortly before polls closed on Tuesday, Superior Court Judge William Anklowitz dismissed a lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey and the League of Women Voters of New Jersey filed seeking to keep polls open for an additional 90 minutes.